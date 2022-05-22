Cloudy, possibly brighter later in the north
Sunday 22nd May 2022 6:23 am
Peel at 7.20am (Isle of Man Government )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A rather cloudy day today with extensive hill fog and whilst largely dry the odd patchy spot of light rain or drizzle is possible in places. It should then brighten up later in the afternoon but with the best of any brightness in the north. Moderate to fresh southwest winds and afternoon temperatures up to 15°C, perhaps 17°C in the north.
Outlook
Largely dry and bright with some sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday. Light to moderate west or north-westerly winds and temperatures up to 15°C.
Sunrise: 5:05am Today Sunset: 9:26pm Today
