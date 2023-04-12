The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Generally cloudy today with a few showers or perhaps some longer periods of rain at times, fresh to strong southwest winds at first will turn to the east or northeast and fall light for a time this afternoon and evening before strengthening again from the west or northwest tonight, temperatures only 8C at best today.
West or northwesterly gales tonight will gradually ease through the day tomorrow, a few showers are still likely during the day, temperatures up to 10C.
Outlook
Generally dry and bright on Friday with light winds and temperatures of 10 or 11C
Sunrise: 6:25am
Sunset: 8:14pm