A Douglas man has been accused of being involved in importing 3.5 kilos of cannabis to the island.
Thirty-one-year-old Jason Daniel Claude Smithies was arrested after a parcel delivered to the Isle of Man was seized by police on December 5.
It was found to contain 3,587 grams of cannabis.
It is alleged that the package was linked to the defendant via Snapchat account messages.
Mr Smithies, of Alder Road, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
The advocate asked for an adjournment until January 27, to allow time to review the case, and submitted a bail application, which was opposed by the prosecution.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood granted bail, but the defendant must surrender his passport.