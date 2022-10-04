Cloudy, windy and wet
The weather from David Britton at the Met Office:
Cloudy and windy with rain arriving early this morning, this then turning patchy and light mid-morning before turning persistent and heavier again in the evening.
Strong southwest winds decreasing moderate to fresh in the afternoon for a time before increasing gale force overnight into Wednesday. Top temperature 16°C.
Outlook
Rain at first on Wednesday will clear later in the morning to sunny intervals and the odd blustery shower. The strong to gale force southwest winds veering west as the rain clears but remaining strong and gusty. Top temperature 16°C.
Fairly cloudy on Thursday with occasional showers and windy, with a strong southwest winds and temperatures of 16°C.
Sunrise: 7:25am Today Sunset: 6:48pm Today
