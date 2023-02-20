The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Today will be cloudy with the continuing risk of some patchy light rain and drizzle.
Quite windy with a fresh to strong southwest wind which will ease slightly during the afternoon, but mild for the time of year with maximum temperature around 12°C.
Staying cloudy this evening & tonight with a few spots of light rain still possible. The moderate to fresh southwest wind will fall light overnight with minimum temperature around 8°C.
Sunrise: 7:29am
Sunset: 5:37pm Today
Outlook
Tomorrow will be essentially dry but rather cloudy, as the south to southwest wind gradually freshens. Top temperature around 11°C. A band of rain will then spread from the northwest overnight, clearing around dawn on Wednesday as the wind becomes a fresh to strong north-westerly.
Bright and breezy on Wednesday with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, moving through fairly quickly on the fresh north-westerly wind. Feeling cold in the wind with temperatures only reaching up to 7°C at best.