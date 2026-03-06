A man who denies masturbating on a bus in front of a schoolgirl will face a summary court trial on June 19.
He can’t be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on November 12.
A 15-year-old girl wearing her school uniform boarded a bus in Willaston, and alleges that she saw the reflection of the man, rubbing his hand up and down outside his trousers as he stared at her.
After his arrest, the defendant claimed he may have been scratching or ‘adjusting himself’.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
Bail continues with a condition not to leave the island without court permission.