Mostly cloudy today with a few outbreaks of rain at times, particularly through the morning. Strong westerly winds that will only slowly decrease later in the day and a top temperature 10°C.
Outlook
Rather cloudy but generally dry on Thursday, with perhaps some brightness breaking through at times. Fresh to strong west-southwest wind and a highest temperature of 11°C.
Cloudy and mostly dry on Friday with a moderate to fresh west or southwest wind and temperatures of 11°C.
Sunrise: 8:07am
Sunset: 4:59pm
