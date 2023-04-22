The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain continuing through this morning, then clearing north-westwards tending to become drier and brighter into the afternoon, light winds and top temperature 12°C.
Outlook
Largely dry and bright on Sunday, with only the small risk of an isolated shower, with freshening northerly wind and temperatures up to around 11°C.
Cloudy to start on Monday with bright or sunny spells developing, mostly dry but with the small risk of an isolated wintry shower. Light to moderate northeast winds and temperatures up to 9°C.
Sunrise: 6:02am
Sunset: 8:33pm