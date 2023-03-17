The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Today will be cloudy with extensive hill fog and the continuing threat of some patchy drizzle and coastal mist or fog this morning. The moderate to fresh south-southwesterly wind will turn to the southeast this afternoon, with highs of 11°C.
Staying cloudy this evening & tonight with some occasional showers, which may merge into some longer spells of rain at times. A light to moderate south-easterly wind with minimum temperature around 8°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be largely cloudy with a few scattered showers, before a band of rain spreads from the west during the evening. The light to moderate southerly breeze will quickly become a fresh to strong north-westerly as the rain clears, with top temperature around 11°C.
A chilly start at first on Sunday, but dry and bright with some sunshine, which will turn increasingly hazy, as cloud spread across the island, bringing outbreaks of rain during the evening. The light to moderate west to north-westerly breeze will turn to the south or southwest and start to freshen, with maximum temperature around 9°C.
Sunrise: 6:29am
Sunset: 6:26pm