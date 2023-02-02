The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Often dry and cloudy with the risk of a few outbreaks of light rain or drizzle developing, mainly over the hills. Fresh to strong southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Largely cloudy tomorrow with a few outbreaks of rain or drizzle, the best of the dry weather later in the day. Moderate to fresh southwest wind decreasing in the afternoon, top temperature 11°C.
Sunrise: 8:05am Today
Sunset: 5:01pm Today
Outlook
Cloudy and mainly dry to start on Saturday, then a few outbreaks of rain or drizzle developing. Moderate to fresh southwest wind veering northwest later, highest temperature 10°C.