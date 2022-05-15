Cloudy with some showers

Often rather cloudy today but dry for much of the time with only a few scattered outbreaks of mostly light rain possible at times. Moderate easterly winds, with temperatures reaching 17 Celsius in brighter spells later.

Later tonight some persistent and heavier rain will arrive, with a small risk of thunder. The rain will clear away during tomorrow morning, allowing some sunny spells to develop in places, but mist and low cloud will develop around many central and southern parts for a while. The moderate or fresh winds will swing southerly, with the best temperature 16 Celsius.