A new bowling pavilion could be built at Mooragh Park in Ramsey under proposals submitted by Ramsey Town Commissioners.
The local authority has lodged a planning application for the facility on behalf of North Ramsey Bowling Club, arguing the current buildings are outdated and no longer suitable for the club’s needs.
In the accompanying design statement, the applicant says the new pavilion would help the club grow while improving facilities for both players and visitors.
It states: ‘The erection of the proposed bowling pavilion will enable the members a clubhouse to allow the club to grow.
‘It is important to provide winter facilities and to be able to play indoor short mat bowls when conditions are not suitable on the outdoor green, which would significantly improve the offering in the north of the island.
‘The proposals will provide disabled access as well as refreshment, toilets and viewing facilities. The proposed floodlights have been designed to provide the lighting levels required by the sport while minimising light disturbance.
‘The proposed pavilion has been designed to replicate a traditional pavilion building which complements the surrounding Mooragh Park.’
The proposed building would include a draught lobby, male and female toilets, an accessible toilet, club room, kitchen area, competitions area and indoor short mat bowling space.
The application also outlines concerns about the condition of the club’s existing facilities.
At present, the site includes a kiosk used for refreshments and washing facilities, a temporary structure housing groundskeeping machinery and an ageing shed used as a competition hub.
The statement says the shed is becoming increasingly dilapidated and would eventually be removed.
The applicant concludes: ‘The proposed pavilion and floodlighting represent a carefully considered enhancement to the North Ramsey Bowling Club that responds to functional needs, accessibility requirements and the character of Mooragh Park.’
The application will now be considered by planning officers in due course.