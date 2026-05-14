A popular Braddan store is seeking permission to extend its premises to create additional retail space.
The Strang Stores operates as a general convenience shop while also selling sandwiches and takeaway drinks, with many customers coming from nearby Noble’s Hospital.
The owner has now submitted a planning application to extend the premises and relocate the stock room to the ground floor due to the age of staff members.
In a planning statement submitted with the application, the applicant said: ‘The Strang Stores is a popular local shop, open seven days a week and providing retail sales of a general shop nature together with filled rolls and drinks for takeaway lunches.
‘A number of the customers work at Noble’s Hospital and appreciate the local service the shop provides. The business was struggling before the current owner took it over 15 years ago, and he has since built it up through hard work.
‘The shop is currently short of retail space, and the extension would provide a valuable addition, enabling a better service for customers. This would help ensure the business remains viable so it can continue serving the local community.’
The applicant said the need for expansion had become even more significant following news that the nearby Spar store in Union Mills was put up for sale.
The planning statement added: ‘This is also important as the Spar shop in Union Mills is due to close because it has not been able to remain viable.
‘In addition, due to the age of staff members, using the existing first floor as a stock room is becoming impractical, and a new ground floor storeroom would greatly improve the efficient running of the business.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.