The organiser of the Full Moon Festival has welcomed securing planning consent to hold the event next month for a fourth year running.
Scott Bradshaw had warned that if his planning application didn’t get approval this year then ‘it would be the end of it forever’.
But this year will be the last time that the Full Moon Festival is held at Rose Hill Farm on Richmond Road.
DJs Fish56Octagon and Infrared will be headlining this year’s event which will be staged over three days from June 26 to 28.
Mr Bradshaw told the planning committee that the festival had enjoyed three years of success, attracting 4,000 attendees and promoting many local artists and bands, and those from further afield.
‘We’ve build up a very good relationship with our neighbours. I’ve never received any negative feedback. Police have never received any complaints about this event,’ he said.
The festival had firmly cemented itself as one of the Isle of Man’s biggest events after TT, he said, adding that his mission was to create something similar to the Isle of Wight Festival.
He said: ‘We’re about half way there’.
One neighbour did raise concerns. Graham Taylor said safety was his big concern, given access was via a single lane entrance onto one of the busiest roads in the island.
Mr Bradshaw had applied for a temporary change of use of the site to hold the family festival with associated day parking, camping and motorhomes from June 26 to 29, with set-up and take down time before and after.
Planning consent was first approved in 2023 for the festival to be held that year and in 2024 and 2025.
Recommending the application for 2026 be approved, the planning officer noted that as before the benefits outweighed any short-term harm.
The Department of Infrastructure raised no objections, as the festival had operated for the last three years without significant safety incident on the highway and a traffic management plan similar to previous years has been proposed.
The planning committee voted unanimously to approve the application.
Mr Bradshaw said afterwards: ‘I am thrilled that the planning committee voted unanimously in favour of Full Moon Festival 2026 getting the green light.
‘It’s been rough few months not actually knowing if the event would go ahead but we are there now.
‘I must add that it is a shame that one person could delay things for so long which has obviously put us on the back foot, but it's time to crack on and press play again and get busy.
‘Best Cars will once again sponsor the event and The Domestic Event Fund are also supporting us this year which is great.
‘We have also partnered with the Steam Packet and can now offer package deals for UK customers going forward.’
He added: ‘We are on the lookout for a new venue so if anyone has anything suitable, please get in touch. We pay well and leave no mess afterwards.’