Following a car crashing into its Marown based store, the Co-op has released a fresh statement regarding the incident.
Staff and shoppers had a shock on Wednesday evening when a car smashed in to two of its front windows, causing large amounts of glass to pour in to the self check-out section of the store.
Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident and the driver was able to leave the scene in their vehicle.
The accident resulted in the vehicle ploughing into a bollard, which was lifted out the ground, before crashing into the store.
The store was boarded up overnight and opened two and a half hours later than usual on Thursday morning.
'Thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident and once the vehicle and debris had been cleared and the damaged area made safe and secure the store was able to reopen for trade the next morning.
'A full repair will be carried out in due course but in the meantime, the store is open and safe to shop in.
'I'd like to thank both the Coop Staff and the Isle of Man Constabulary for their prompt and effective action in dealing with this situation.'