More than 490 walkers took part in charity Sight Matters’ annual Coast 2 Coast Walk.
The event, which is sponsored by Conister Bank, raises funds to support the Isle of Man's blind and visually impaired community.
It also saw the debut of EyeRis, Sight Matters’ brand-new mascot.
Participants of all ages tackled the 12-mile route from Douglas to Peel, starting at the NSC Raceway.
Among the walkers was a 95-year-old participant and an individual who completed treatment for cancer one month before the race took place.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘The resilience and positivity of walkers such as these, as well as many others, added a special significance to the day, reminding all of us that anything is possible.
‘Additionally, several Sight Matters members, all of who live with serious visual impairment, took part, demonstrating their determination and spirit.
‘Moreover, families with young children and dogs were out in force as well, including first-time participant, seven-year-old Millie Wolter, who walked the 12 miles raising £229.
‘Despite the less-than-ideal weather, spirits remained high with walkers determined to complete the journey, sharing smiles, encouragement, and a sense of community throughout the day – as well as a few dance moves with EyeRis.’
Cathryn Bradley, chief executive officer of Sight Matters, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support: ‘This year's Coast 2 Coast Walk was truly inspiring.
‘To see so many people from all walks of life come together for a common cause was heart-warming.
‘We were especially touched by the stories of resilience and determination, such as our 95-year-old participant and the individual who recently completed radiotherapy.
‘Thank you to everyone who took part, donated, and helped us raise more £7,000 to continue our essential work. Your support makes a real difference in the lives of those living with sight loss on the Isle of Man.’
Douglas Grant, managing director at Conister Bank, who undertook the walk, said: ‘It was a great experience to take part in this year's Coast 2 Coast Walk.
‘The event showcased a strong sense of community, resilience, and determination from everyone involved.
‘What stood out to me most was how well-organised and inclusive it was – anyone can participate, regardless of age or fitness level. It was a positive day, and I appreciated the opportunity to walk alongside so many remarkable individuals.’
Sight Matters would like to thank Conister Bank for returning as the event sponsor, as well as all the volunteers, participants, and supporters who made this event possible.
The funds raised will help Sight Matters continue to provide critical services to the Isle of Man’s blind and visually impaired community.