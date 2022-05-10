Coast to Coast walk returns

The fifth annual ‘Sight Matters Coast to Coast Walk’ is set to return this September.

The popular event will take place on Sunday, September 4, when participants walk from Douglas to Peel, clocking up about 12 miles.

The event will start with a lap of the National Sports Centre track, before heading west via the Heritage Trail (the old railway line) and crossing the finish line in Peel.

Coast to Coast participants will help Sight Matters raise funds that will provide support to blind and visually-impaired people.

The full-distance walk will begin at 1.30pm with check-in from noon at the outdoor pitches reception at the NSC.

For those who wish to participate over a shorter distance, there’s an alternative start at St John’s.

Check-in for the shorter, three-mile route will open from 2.45pm at the car park by St John’s School, with walkers expected to set off at 3.30pm.

Debbie Thomson, volunteer coordinator and events organiser at Sight Matters, said: ‘We’re really excited to be launching the Coast to Coast walk for the fifth year running.

‘In 2021, 450 participants registered to take part, and over £8,000 was raised for Sight Matters. That’s an incredible amount of money, and we’re keen to raise a similar amount from the 2022 event.

‘We’re thrilled to welcome Conister Bank as our event sponsor.

The Conister team are great to work with, and their support has been invaluable.

‘The September sunshine certainly encouraged walkers of all ages making their way to the Peel finish line last year, and we’re hoping conditions will be the same as walkers line up for the 2022 start.

‘Coast to Coast is a family friendly event, and an extra-special welcome is extended to children and dogs taking part in the walk.

‘There will be plenty of water stations available along the way, and water bowls to keep your canine companions hydrated. We’re hoping to hit a record number of entries for this year’s event, so please sign up and join us for what is set to be a fantastic day.’

Douglas Grant, managing director at Conister Bank, said: ‘The Coast to Coast walk is a remarkable event, that encourages people to not only get active and enjoy our stunning Manx countryside, but also raise money for one of our island’s most worthy charities.

‘It’s great to see the Coast to Coast event grow in popularity year on year, and we hope that the 2022 event proves to be the best yet!’

For more information and to download a registration and sponsorship form, visit: https://www.sightmatters.im/support-us/coast-to-coast/.