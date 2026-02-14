The Western Civic Amenity Site has announced changes to how it accepts plasterboard following updates to landfill management rules.
In a statement on Facebook, the site said it will now take plasterboard without insulation so it can be recycled.
Previously, plasterboard and insulation were mixed and disposed of at Wrights Pit North. However, those materials must now be separated.
Staff will assist and supervise residents depositing the materials. The site does not have capacity to accept wet or insulated plasterboard.
The board said increased restrictions around building waste acceptance criteria had led to an updated policy.
Under the revised guidance, plasterboard must be dry and free from contaminants such as wood, tiles or insulation.
Inert materials including soil, ceramics, tiles, plaster, mortar and cement will continue to be accepted. Insulation materials such as Rockwool, fibreglass and similar products, along with rubble including brick, stone and hardcore, must also be separated.
The board said it has purchased a covered skip specifically for the storage of plasterboard.
The update comes as the site continues its recovery following staffing difficulties and governance changes.
Earlier this month, the board said financial management procedures had been strengthened after former manager Michael Rose admitted fraud relating to his time at the St John’s facility. He pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position in the lower courts and the case has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The board previously said significant changes had been introduced to strengthen financial oversight, including the appointment of a bookkeeper to improve reporting.
It has also announced plans to extend opening days, with Tuesday openings from March 3 and Monday openings from April 13. Two re-use bays are due to reopen from April 15.