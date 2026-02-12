There could be travel disruption in the early hours of Saturday as Manx Utilities transports a huge crane to Peel Power Station.
The crane will be needed for the installation of the new flue sections at Peel Power Station which were damaged during storms a year ago will take place next week.
Manx Utilities has confirmed the next phase of essential work to repair the exhaust stack at Peel Power Station will begin on Monday following the damage caused by Storm Eowyn.
The crane will be transported from Douglas to Peel when it arrives from Heysham at 6am on Saturday. Manx Utilities says any need for an escort or temporary traffic measures will be confirmed in advance
A spokeswoman for Manx Utilities said: ‘The 220-tonne crane will travel from Douglas Port to Peel as a large road going vehicle. Manx Utilities is working with the crane operator to ensure the move is completed safely and with minimal disruption.
‘Any traffic management measures required will be communicated if needed.’
One of the flues toppled during Storm Eowyn which saw winds of more than 100mph batter the island in January 2025. But the damage will finally be repaired next week.
A spokeswoman for Manx Utilities said: ‘Four newly-manufactured replacement upper flue sections have been completed and transported to Peel, where they are currently stored inside the power station, ready to be installed.
‘A contract is in place with specialist steeplejacks, who will use the 220-tonne high reach crane with sufficient lifting capacity to access the top of the stack. The crane is scheduled to be on site from Monday (February 16), with an estimated operational window of seven days for installation activities.’
Manx Utilities says the installation is weather-dependent with craning operations unable to be undertaken during high winds and can only take place during a suitable weather window, adding ‘the schedule may shift should conditions deteriorate’.