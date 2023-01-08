The Met Office has issued a weather warning for coastal overtopping around high tide.
With strong south-westerly winds around the time of high tide around midday (12:13pm), slight coastal overtopping of water and minor debris is expected along exposed coasts.
The areas at risk are Shore Road (Rushen), Castletown promenade, the northern end of Douglas prom and to a lesser extent Laxey prom and Ramsey promenade.
The forecast:
A few bright intervals but also occasional showers today with fresh to strong southwest winds and temperatures around 9°C.
Sunrise: 8:36am Today
Sunset: 4:15pm Today
Outlook
Sunny intervals and isolated showers on Monday with the fresh to strong westerly winds easing overnight. Temperatures nearer 8°C.
Milder on Tuesday but soon becoming wet and windy, the rain then clearing later in the day. Strong, mainly southwest winds and temperatures of 12°C.