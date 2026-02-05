The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has been forced to cancel further sailings due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.
The overnight sailing, which was due to leave Heysham at 1.15am on Friday and arrive in Douglas at 6am, has also been cancelled.
Earlier this afternoon, the Met Office issued a 16-hour weather warning covering the Isle of Man. The yellow warning for large waves comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and is expected to remain in place until 4pm on Friday.
Passengers booked on cancelled Isle of Man Steam Packet Company sailings are advised to contact the booking office on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternative arrangements.