The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping.
Fresh to strong easterly winds and spring tides may lead to minor overtopping of waves around the time of high tide on Friday at about 11am.
This could lead to slight debris in exposed locations.
The weather forecast:
Cloudy but largely dry at first this morning, but then with a band of rain, heavy at times, arriving late morning continuing persistent through the afternoon before clearing in the evening. Fresh easterly winds will increase strong as the rain arrives. Top temperature 9°C.
Sunrise: 8:37am Today
Sunset: 3:58pm Today
Outlook
Scattered showers on Saturday, some of which could be quite heavy, and with bright or sunny interludes between the showers. Fresh to strong southwest wind and maximum temperature around 9°C.
Unsettled on Christmas Day with showers or longer spells of rain as well as strong southwest winds and temperatures of 10°C.