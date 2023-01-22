The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping.
With fresh to strong southerly winds coinciding with the high tide on Sunday, there'll be slight overtopping around the time of high water (11:35am), leading to some water and a little debris being brought onto exposed coastal roads and promenades.
Areas affected - Shore Road (Rushen, often called Gansey), central and northern parts of Douglas promenade, Castletown prom and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
The forecast:
Overcast today with hill fog and scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle becoming more widespread and fairly persistent this afternoon. Fresh to strong southerly winds and a top temperature of 9°C.
Sunrise: 8:22am
Sunset: 4:39pm
Outlook
Cloudy again on Monday with outbreaks of mostly light rain or drizzle becoming patchier. Moderate locally fresh southerly wind and temperatures reaching about 10°C. Then less breezy and generally dry for Tuesday, although rather cloudy.