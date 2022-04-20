Coastguard rescue youths from Tower of Refuge

Wednesday 20th April 2022 9:24 am
Coastguard pictured rescuing youths from Tower of Refuge, April 19, 2022
Douglas Coastguard rescue youths from Tower of Refuge (Douglas Coastguard )

Douglas Coastguard were called out last night to rescue youths from the Tower of Refuge.

The call came at 9:35pm.

Douglas lifeboat was launched to rescue the youths, who had become cut off by an incoming tide.

Once recovered back to dry land, they were checked over by an ambulance crew.

