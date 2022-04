Douglas Coastguard rescue youths from Tower of Refuge ( Douglas Coastguard )

Douglas Coastguard were called out last night to rescue youths from the Tower of Refuge.

The call came at 9:35pm.

Douglas lifeboat was launched to rescue the youths, who had become cut off by an incoming tide.