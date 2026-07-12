A 21-year-old Peel man has admitted drink-driving.

Tyler Jack Lowey appeared before magistrates recently.

He failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 101, above the legal limit of 35, on May 29, after being stopped by police on Douglas Road in Peel, while driving a Vauxhall Corsa.

Lowey, who lives at Tynwald Close, was represented in court by duty advocate Stephen Wood, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Sentencing will now take place in summary court on July 23.

Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at his home address, not to drive, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the probation report.