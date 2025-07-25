Coastguard teams had to rescue a dog that went over the cliffs at Marine Drive in Douglas.
Rescue personnel were called just after 6pm on Thursday after reports the pet had gone over the cliffs.
Thankfully, the dog was recovered unharmed and handed back to its grateful owner.
Posting on Facebook Douglas Coastguard said: ‘We were paged by our Marine Operations Centre at 6.04pm to respond to a call for a dog that had gone over the cliff in an area called Horse’s Leap.
‘The team were soon on scene and able to meet with the owner to get an exact location along with other bystanders who had remained on scene.
‘Ramsey Mobile who were on patrol in Douglas at the time also attended to assist and the dog was soon recovered safe and well and handed back to its owner.’
