An island lawyer has been recognised in a list of the most respected and recommended professionals in the the wealth management and private client industry.
Appleby Isle of Man’s Garry Manley has been selected within the 2025 leaders list of industry magazine Citywealth. It features more than 1,800 professionals worldwide.
The list is curated through peer-review process, client endorsements, and editorial research. It spans a wide range of specialties, including private wealth law, fiduciary services, tax advisory, private banking, accounting and philanthropy.
Editor of Citywealth Karen Jones said: ‘The Citywealth leaders list remains a benchmark of excellence in the private client industry.
‘We congratulate all those featured for their exemplary commitment and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of the wealth management and private client advisory.’
Mr Manley is a partner and corporate local practice group head of Appleby’s Athol Street office.
A spokesperson for the Douglas firm said: ‘Garry is one of the leading corporate and regulatory lawyers in the island and has extensive experience of advising high net worth individuals and corporate clients on a wide range of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital/private equity investments, debt financing transactions, investment fund formation and operation, corporate restructurings and debt/equity capital markets.
‘In addition to his general corporate practice, Garry is one of the island’s pre-eminent regulatory lawyers, with a particular focus on insurance companies, banks and corporate service providers and on the formation and operation of investment funds.
‘Garry also advises on a range of novel and developing regulated industries, including payment services and crypto assets.
‘He is a thought-leader in respect of the regulated cannabis sector in the Isle of Man and is also distinguished in the area of economic substance, having been the only lawyer on the Isle of Man Government’s public-private working group since 2019.
‘He is experienced at supporting clients in contentious regulatory matters, from inspection all the way to enforcement proceedings and settlement with the regulator, working where necessary alongside colleagues in Appleby’s market-leading disputes team.
‘In addition to his advisory work, Garry frequently provides input into legislative developments across a broad range of topics.
‘He was closely involved in the development of the Isle of Man’s merger control regime, and he has also been consulted about legislative developments in the areas of company law, cannabis regulation, economic substance and beneficial ownership.’
Also featuring on the list are fellow islanders, advocate John Rimmer and director of Whittles Law Gillian Christian.
