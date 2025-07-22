Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- We Love K-Pop (under 18s) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Clash Vooar at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm to 11.45pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10am to midnight.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Richard Hogg at Manannan Coffee House, Peel, 12:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
- Ukulele thrash from the George Formby Society at Port Erin Railway Station, 3.30pm.
- Wez Clarke at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Ukulele thrash from the George Formby Society at Port Erin Beach, 5:30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- ‘Pride!’ at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Heathen Chemistry at Port Erin Beach, 8pm.
- Brendan Mclaughlin at Rowany Golf Club, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Barbary Coast, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Rogue Anthem at the Creek Inn, Peel, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- PARTYROCKIN at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 1am.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm to midnight.
- Dueling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm to midnight.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.