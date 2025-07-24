More than 200 fake Labubu dolls have been seized from two shops in Douglas after a concerned parent raised the alarm, prompting an urgent investigation by the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading (OFT).
The collectible toys, which have become a viral sensation among fans of anime, K-pop and designer figures, were confirmed to be counterfeit and potentially dangerous.
The dolls, fictional elf-like creatures with jagged teeth, have surged in popularity worldwide, but their success has also seen a flood of imitation products hit the market.
Officials say the seized dolls failed to meet safety standards and posed a choking hazard to children.
Jennifer Wood, Senior Trading Standards Officer, warned: ‘Counterfeit toys are not just illegal - they can be dangerous.
‘These dolls were found to have small parts that could easily detach, posing a serious risk to children.
‘We urge consumers to be cautious when buying toys from unfamiliar or unverified sellers.’
Labubu figures are often seen as fashion accessories and collector’s items, but the OFT says many of the copies circulating locally are poor-quality imitations that have bypassed essential safety and quality checks.
Tim Glover MHK, Chair of the Office of Fair Trading, said: ‘Protecting our residents, especially children, from unsafe products is a top priority. I encourage anyone who suspects that a product may be unsafe or counterfeit to report it immediately.’
Counterfeit goods not only pose safety risks but also infringe intellectual property rights and undermine legitimate retailers.
Anyone with concerns about unsafe or fake products can contact the OFT on 686500 or email: [email protected].