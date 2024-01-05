A ‘Coats for Winter’ campaign launched in the island has been extended until the end of March.
Island charity Live At Home started the initiative at the beginning of October last year, which aimed to provide a coat to anyone who may need one ahead of the winter.
The campaign was initially set to see only one coat rail installed in Laxey, but due to its popularity, the scheme has seen coat rails erected in a number of locations across the island such as Douglas, Peel, Jurby, Ramsey and Castletown.
The campaign will now continue until March 31 instead of the initial end date of February 29.
Alison Lester, operations manager at Live at Home who started the initiative, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed with offers of support from organisations on the island.
‘The ethos is “take a coat if you need one, donate a coat if you can, swap a coat if you want too”.
‘To keep going until the end of March, we do need more coats.
‘If you, your family, or organisation have any coats to donate, please get in touch with us.’
Karen Winter, CEO of Live at Home, said: ‘It never ceases to amaze me the generosity of the Manx people. Everyone has got behind this initiative.
‘It’s an opportunity for organisations to work closely together to make the impossible happen’.
If you wish to donate a coat for the campaign, email [email protected] or call Live at Home at 01624 627778.