Central Laa Meanagh day centre for older people is to introduce a new ‘Coffee for Carers’ session every other month.
The first session at the Farmhill-based facility will take place on Wednesday, October 9 at 10am and is an opportunity for carers all over the island to meet up and enjoy a coffee together.
Manx Care’s eastern wellbeing partnership team will be in attendance and carers will be able to discuss what support is available for them.
Refreshments will be provided, but the centre are asking those who wish to attend to RSVP to the day centre’s email inbox ([email protected]) by September 30 to ensure that there will be enough for everyone in attendance.
The Central Laa Meanagh is for older people who live in the community. The centre provides social stimulation and interaction as well as respite for carers.
Registered manager Caroline Horne commented: ‘The launch of these coffee mornings will be an opportunity for carers to network, make friends and to find out what support there is available in the community to assist them with their caring role.
‘We welcome all carers from around the island to join us at Central Laa Meanagh.
‘We understand that it can be difficult for carers to have some time to themselves, and want to dedicate coffee mornings to them and their needs, offering support if and where required.’