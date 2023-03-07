The yellow weather warning for wintry showers and ice continues until 3pm.

The forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:

A frosty start this morning and a cold day ahead, though with plenty of sunshine and staying mostly dry, however there is a small risk of the odd wintry shower passing over.

Light to moderate northerly winds and a top temperature reaching only 5°C.

A frosty night tonight with minimum temperatures falling down to -2°C, then a similar day tomorrow, cold with long sunny spells and a light to moderate easterly wind. Top temperature again only up to about 5°C.

Outlook

Becoming more unsettled/changeable on Thursday with stronger winds and outbreaks of

Sunrise: 6:54am

Sunset: 6:07pm