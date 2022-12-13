The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A cold morning with the risk of frost or ice in places this morning, but a generally dry and bright day with sunny spells developing after a cloudy start.
A small risk of an isolated, wintry shower in light east winds which will freshen a little from the northeast later in the day, and temperatures up to 4°C with another widespread frost tonight.
Sunrise: 8:29am Today Sunset: 3:55pm Today
Outlook
Another largely dry day with sunny spells on Wednesday with only a small risk of an isolated wintry shower, Light to moderate northerly winds and temperatures only up to 3°C.
It will continue cold for the rest of the week with a change to milder conditions expected over the weekend.