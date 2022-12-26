Two yellow weather warnings are in place for the Isle of Man this morning.
Coastal overtopping is likely around high tide (1.20pm).
The areas most likely to be hit are Peel Promenade and Fenella Beach, Peel.
The second yellow warning is for ice, which might affect areas over 1,000ft on untreated surfaces until 10am.
The weather forecast for Boxing Day:
Cold today with some sunshine and a few scattered showers which may be wintry especially over the hills, fresh to strong west or southwest winds will decrease this evening, temperatures just 6C.
A milder day tomorrow with rain and a strong to gale south or southwest wind in the morning, turning to isolated showers in the afternoon as the wind eases a little, temperatures up to 10C.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today
Sunset: 4:00pm Today
Outlook
Continuing unsettled and often windy through the rest of the week.