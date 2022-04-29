Collectors’ Fair to be held at Dalby Schoolrooms for Bank Holiday

A collectors’ fair will be held at Dalby Schoolrooms tomorrow.

There will be home cooking from 12 noon to 5pm; with homemade Manx Broth and bread, a selection of sandwiches, homemade cakes, Manx fayre and filter coffee, as well as afternoon teas indoors or in the garden, served throughout the day.

The Dalby Cake Stall and the annual Plant Stall will also be present.

Collectors stalls will be set up in the church and schoolrooms, offering ‘a real treasure trove of delights and an amazing bric a brac sale taking over the whole of the Dalby Hub, with artefacts, furniture, crystal, designer hand bags and much, much more’.

Everyone is welcome, there is no admission fee.

All proceeds after costs will go to the charity ‘Prostrate Awareness Isle of Man’ and The Pahar Trust, a Manx charity working to help develop schools in Nepal, as well as St James Church Restoration Fund.