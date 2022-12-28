Hannah May from student services is pictured accepting the cheque from Jeff Campbell, Isle of Man Freemasons deputy provincial grand master.
Jeff said: ‘It gives me great pleasure to present this cheque on behalf of the Alan Robinson Masonic Bursary to UCM.
‘It supports the training of motor vehicle technicians and continues to give fantastic results for the college with all 28 students passing the course this year.
‘The software licences it helps to fund are particularly important for distance learning and to provide the most up-to-date training methods.’
