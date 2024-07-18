The Comis Hotel and Golf Resort has unveiled its latest offering for families looking to make the most of the summer holidays.
From July 28 to August 5, the hotel will host its exclusive Summer Adventureland, providing a wide array of activities and entertainment tailored for children and adults alike.
Priced at £189.99 per family per night, the package includes a variety of activities such as mocktail making, movie screenings, sweet treats, face painting, glitter tattoos, mini golf provided by Three Legs Golf, and giant games.
Additionally, there are planned outings around the island with shuttle drop off and pick ups, making it an enticing option for families wanting to explore the Isle of Man.
These outings include a visit to the Manx Museum, as well as a chance to see the horses at the Home of Rest for Old Horses or the cats at Mann Cat Sanctuary.
One of the other notable features of this offer is that children under the age of 12 eat free, which adds significant value for families.
The package is designed for one or two children sharing a room with two adults, though additional charges apply for extra rooms, children, or those over 12 years of age.
The hotel pool will be open as usual for residents, and the champagne bar will be open Friday and Saturday evenings for some downtime for parents. Comis Hotel's Adventureland Base Camp, in the Niarbyl Suite, promises a lively atmosphere and a variety of engaging activities aimed at beating summer boredom and creating lasting memories for families.
The hotel emphasises the importance of early booking due to limited availability, encouraging interested families to secure their spots promptly.
To reserve their action-packed summer visit, families can contact the hotel’s reception team at 661111 or via email at [email protected].