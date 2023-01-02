Today sees the annual Illiam Dhone commemoration at Hango Hill, organised by Mec Vannin and the Celtic League Mannin Branch.
Mark Kermode, chairman of Mec Vannin, will give an introduction in English and then a Manx oration will be given by Cesar Joughin.
A wreath will be laid on the site where Illiam Dhone (William Christian) was executed on January 2, 1663.
After the proceedings at the Hill those present are invited to gather for a social event at ‘The Sidings’ bar in Castletown.
The memorial is at the usual time of 2pm.
Who Was Illiam Dhone?
In the words of MNH:
‘A controversial figure in Manx history, he was executed at Hango Hill in 1663 on a charge of treason brought by Charles, 8th Earl of Derby.
‘Many believe that this was an unjust charge, especially as the Act of Indemnity introduced by King Charles II in England was designed to draw a line under all acts committed during the recent English Civil War. There was dispute as to whether the Act applied in the Isle of Man, and when Illiam Dhone returned to the island after the War, the Earl had him arrested and executed.
‘The Earl and the island’s Deemsters were subsequently summoned to London and vilified by the King; the Deemsters being held in an English prison for a year
‘On the island, Illiam Dhone became a martyr and folk-hero, a symbol of the island’s cherished freedoms and traditional rights. His occasional spells in prison on charges of misappropriating Manx taxes long forgotten.'