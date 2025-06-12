Firefighters from Casteltown and Malew and Douglas Fire Stations were called to an incident near the Scarlett Visitor Centre in Castletown on Thursday morning at approximately 5.45am.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement at around 9.30am confirming the incident had ‘been brought to a close’.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of rubbish was on fire which has built up in one of the decommissioned kilns, producing a large amount of toxic smoke.
Emergency services were in attendance for approximately three hours to ensure that the fire was completely out and that it would not reignite.
However in an update published on social media on Thursday afternoon, the fire and rescue service said it’s ‘unknown what caused the fire at this time’.
The incident took place at the end of Scarlett Road, in the south of the island.
In a statement posted on social media, the service said it was ‘dealing with an incident’ in the area but did not give further details.
The Fire and Rescue Service thanked the public for their patience and said a further update would follow.
Video footage: Jeroen Wats