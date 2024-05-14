A special event was held at Douglas Head recently to commemorate the founder of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Sir William Hillary founded the RNLI in Douglas 200 years ago.
The Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare was joined by members of the RNLI, Coastguards, Tower Insurance, Event Lighting Services (ELS) and Ellan Vannin pipes to pay homage to the man who started the institution.
The Mayor, Natalie Byron-Teare, spoke at the event on Douglas Head last week (-)
A famous Sir William quote when founding the RNLI was read out.
It reads: ‘For many years and in various countries, the … shipwrecks I have witnessed, have excited a powerful interest in my mind for the situation … that would result from the establishment of a national institution for the preservation of life from the perils of the sea’.
ELS put on a light show with beams of light going out across Douglas Bay surveying the sea, just as Sir William Hillary would've done in the same location over 200 years ago (-)
Sir Williams statue on Douglas Head was lit up and those in attendance enjoyed a light show from ELS with beams over Douglas Bay surveying the sea, just as Sir William would have done in the same location all those years ago.
ELS put on a light show with beams of light going out across Douglas Bay surveying the sea, just as Sir William Hillary would've done in the same location over 200 years ago (-)
At the same time Ellan Vannin Pipes were playing to ensure the former Douglas resident had a fitting tribute.
Ellan Vannin Pipes performed at the event in a fitting tribute to former Douglas resident Sir William Hillary (-)