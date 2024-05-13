The friends of a man who died after crashing his motorbike on the Ballamodha straight have set up a JustGiving page to support his family.
By the time the Examiner went to press, the fundraiser had already reached £4,750, comfortably smashing their initial £2,500 target.
Callum Moore, 26, died in the collision on May 1, leaving behind his partner Kerrie, their two children Albie and Adalyn and Callum’s eldest son Brody.
After his crash he was stabilised and transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where his family were able to be by his side when he died.
It was during that difficult time that they made the brave decision to help three others through the gift of organ donation, which Callum’s friends say is a fitting tribute to the kind and generous person that he was.
Callum worked as a porter at Noble’s Hospital, and his colleagues and friends have said they hope to take care of his loved ones in his absence and ‘give back to a young man who is loved by so many’.
The fundraiser added some heartbreaking words to encourage those in a position to support the cause to do so for the sake of Callum’s children and family.
It said they’re trying to ‘take away the very real financial stress of providing for a young family following the loss of someone so young’.
It added: ‘Callum's children do not understand where Daddy has gone and the reality of his passing is understandably having a significant impact on them.
‘The aim to provide a small level of routine and normality for them is one that's becoming difficult to achieve through the loss and heartache left behind.’
It said that Callum’s partner Kerrie, who also works at Noble’s Hospital, has not only lost her best friend but also her soul mate.
She describes Callum’s ability to light up any room he walked into and refers to him as her hero.
Following the immediate aftermath of the crash the police issued an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
A spokesperson from the force told the Examiner that the investigation is ongoing and they’re particularly interested in any people in the area of the Ballamodha Straight in the immediate time period prior to the collision (shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 1) or anyone who saw two motorcycles being ridden together in the area of the Ballamodha Straight at the same time.
If you have any information which may assist the police, phone 631212 providing reference number 97/3182/24.
To donate to help support Callum’s family after his sad death, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CallumMoore?utm_term=G3d7k4JkY