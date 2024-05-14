Supporters and opponents of Dr Alex Allinson’s Assisted Dying Bill are currently outside Tynwald ahead of today’s debate in the critical clauses stage.
The Assisted Dying Bill proposes that the option of assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents, subject to strict safeguards.
We spoke to people for and against the bill this morning outside Tynwald.
Julian Barton, opposing the bill, told reporter Tom Curphey that he believes if the bill is passed it could see the Isle of Man Government ‘hammered with discriminations claims’ like other jurisdictions have experienced.
Sue Biggerstaff was also outside Tynwald this morning.
She told reporter Tom Curphey that her husband Simon had motor neuron disease and seriously suffered at the end of his life. She is using Simon’s legacy to argue that everyone deserves the freedom of choice.
After the Clauses stage the Bill is expected to receive a third reading in the House of Keys this summer.
If it passes this stage it will progress onto the Legislative Council for further debate and scrutiny.
The Bill could then receive Royal Assent as soon as next year, followed by consideration of how the legislation will be implemented, with assisted dying potentially available to Manx residents from 2027.
Changes were made to the in the first Clauses debate last week - with the right to die only given to people who've lived on the Isle of Man for at least five years.
On May 7, MHKs voted by a large margin (15-9) for the eligibility of assisted dying to be for those who have been given a prognosis of 12 months left to live, while they voted 14-10 for the eligibility to be open to those have been residents of the Isle of Man for a minimum of five years.
The clauses stage follows MHKs voting by a significant majority (17-11) to progress the Bill at second reading last October.
Those protesting outside include Dignity in Dying, who believe that a change in the law is needed to allow people the choice.
Isle of Man Medical Society, which represents doctors on the Isle of Man, remains strongly opposed to the legislation due to its ‘likely harmful effects on Manx society and vulnerable patients in particular’.