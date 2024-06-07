Remembrance services were held yesterday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
The landings along the Normandy coast during the Second World War, an event which ultimately led to the liberation of Europe, took place on June 6 1944.
A service, which was attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, was held at St John’s Church yesterday and began at 8pm.
Organised by the Royal British Legion, the service was led by Archdeacon the Venerable Irene Cowell.
The service included a reading on the role of the Isle of Man Steam Packet during D-Day, as well as a number of hymns and the bugler, Ashley Cole, playing ‘The Last Post’.
The service was followed by the lighting of the ‘national beacon’ at St John’s Fair Field at 9:15pm, which was lit by Second World War veteran James Fenton.
The Lieutenant Governor, Lady Lorimer, the President of Tynwald and the Chief Minister all laid wreaths at the ceremony.
Also, in Douglas, a short ceremony was held in the grounds of St Ninian’s Church, where a beacon was lit at the Church tower - one of the highest vantage points in the City.
Key landmarks such as Douglas Promenade, the Tower of Refuge, the Legislative Buildings, Imperial Buildings and Ramsey Swing Bridge were also lit in red throughout the day, adding to the tribute across the island.