Experienced corporate advocate Heros Leask has joined Douglas firm Keystone Law. Mr Leask joins from African mobility fintech Moove where he was a general counsel.
A statement announcing his appointment said: ‘Heros brings to the firm significant expertise in debt and equity transaction management and regulatory compliance control across territories in EMEA and APAC.
‘He has extensive experience advising financial services institutions, established corporates and new ventures in the technology, digital media and fintech sectors.’
Mr Leask also held a senior legal role in the Alshaya Group, a leading international hospitality and retail franchise and investment group. While working in the government of Abu Dhabi’s tourism and culture department he led on a number of AI and ArtTech projects and joint ventures.
Heros was also seconded to BP’s downstream and FMCG legal team in Singapore, serving territories across South East Asia, and to Ooredoo (telco) during the launch of its 3G telephone network in Myanmar, whilst working in private practise.
He qualified as an advocate in the Isle of Man in 2011 and worked as an associate at Cains in its City of London office alongside Keystone Law Isle of Man managing director Geoff Kermeen.
He qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales in 2015 while working at Norton Rose Fulbright.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr Kermeen said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Heros.
‘He is a brilliant addition to our growing team and will strengthen our already first-rate corporate team. We are seeing increasing client demand for advice and guidance in his areas of expertise, and with his solid experience, we will be able to bolster our offering to clients.’
Mr Leask added: ‘It is an extremely exciting time to be returning to legal practice in the Isle of Man.
‘There have been a number of developments and regulatory proposals related to the island’s long-term foreign direct investment strategy that present very interesting opportunities for investors, start-ups and operators.‘
Keystone Law Isle of Man launched as a regulated law firm in 2016 and has a team of 12 senior lawyers.