Courtney Regan, 24, appeared before High Bailiff James Brooks at Douglas Courthouse on Friday where she pleaded guilty to the charge.
The court heard how Regan, of Snaefell Road, was found intoxicated on Prospect Hill on Thursday.
She was arrested and spent the night in the cells.
Regan is due to appear at court next week on other matters and she was bailed in the sum of £500 to appear again on Tuesday.
But she was also told she cannot enter licensed premises, buy alcohol or drink in public or she would be in breach of her bail.