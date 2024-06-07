It has been confirmed that this evening’s Red Arrows display over Douglas Harbour will take place as planned.
The nine planes are due to begin their performance over Douglas at 7:30pm after flying through north Wales, the west of Port Erin and St John’s.
There were doubts earlier today as to whether the annual event would go ahead, due to the potential of there being racing and therefore helicopters in the island’s airspace.
However, it has now been confirmed that the rest of today’s racing has been postponed, meaning the Red Arrows can go ahead as planned.
