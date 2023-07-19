The commissioner, Lamara Craine, says that she made the comments about people who litter, who don’t clean up after their dogs and those that ‘destroy’ the environment.
Ms Craine also claims that the language was used in a conversation with someone who was complaining about disposable vapes on Ramsey beach.
She wrote: ‘I really don’t like it when people litter. I said Ramsey has people that do this and called them *****.
‘Sorry if this word offends people. Some people don’t like vulgar slang, whereas some people don’t mind it. Some people even enjoy it. Personally, I like swearing more than I like people who litter and ruin the environment.
‘I hope this helps clarify everything.’
A complaint was lodged against Ms Craine from a citizen of Ramsey to the Ramsey Commissioners, in which they wrote: ‘It’s clearly unacceptable for a representative of Ramsey Town Commissioners to unjustifiably describe the people of the town in general using vulgar terms in a public forum, and when challenged, brazenly defend her obnoxious and uncalled for branding of the entire population of our town in such crude words.’
Ms Craine has made comments on social media in the past about being a commissioner.
In May this year, she wrote: ‘Don’t ever become a commissioner. Not unless you are willing to be slagged off for everything you do.’