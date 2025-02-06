Garff Commissioners has decided to delay its feedback on a new visitor entrance to the Laxey Wheel until next month.
The initial design, submitted in late 2023, was withdrawn in January last year amid backlash from Garff Commissioners, who argued that the plans would clash with the historic character of the iconic Isle of Man landmark.
Responding to the concerns, MNH’s head of properties Steve Blackford addressed island planners back in January, acknowledging the feedback and promising adjustments.
In the latest Garff Commissioners meeting, commissioner Stuart Clague said he was against the new proposal as it would ‘ruin the heritage of the area’.
He also proposed that the board wait until next month to make a decision to see what the residents think of the idea.
Commissioner Julie Pinson agreed with him and suggested that the hut should be used somewhere else on site.
However, commissioner Marinda Fargher told the meeting that she had been approached by a member of staff saying that they needed somewhere undercover to eat and take a break and the current building wasn’t appropriate.
The board initially agreed to support the planning application, with the casting vote from chair Stan Ryzak swaying it in favour.
However, Mrs Fargher suggested everyone should look at the site first before making a decision.