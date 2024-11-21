A Ramsey commissioner is hoping to start a summer trial of pedestrianising part of the town’s centre.
Lamara Craine is hoping to gain approval from the local authority to close off a short section of Ramsey’s Parliament Street between Christian Street and Crellin’s Lane to vehicles.
As part of the scheme, businesses would be able to take their deliveries from one end of the street and only 12 parking spaces would be lost in the trial.
Ms Craine says it’s ‘vital’ for a consultation to take place but believes the scheme would increase revenue for local businesses whilst reducing pollution and protecting resident’s health and wellbeing.
She said: ‘This is something that I feel really passionate about, and a lot of people are quite fearful about.
‘The main thing to get across is that it isn't pedestrianizing the whole of Ramsey.
‘It's just opening up part of Ramsey for the people of Ramsey and to make it safer, to make it brighter and to not have metal loud boxes going past at speed.’
If agreed by Ramsey Commissioners, the scheme would be run from 10am until 2pm on Saturdays during the summer months.