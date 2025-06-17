A series of summer musical events at a Douglas church begins this week.
St Thomas’ Church on Finch Road will be hosting concerts every Wednesday until September 10.
A spokesperson for the church said: ‘Fans will be pleased to learn that the weekly Wednesday summer concert programme will commence at St Thomas’s Church on June 18 at 7.45pm and will continue until September 10 inclusive.
‘Musicale, conducted by Judy Cross, will perform the first concert.
‘Each concert lasts approximately one hour and will be followed by the ever popular refreshments of delicious cakes, tea or coffee.
‘Although admission to the concerts is free, donations to raise funds for the work of the church in the parish are welcomed.
‘Other groups who have generously offered their musical talent for the enjoyment of visitors and locals alike are: Manx Voices; Lon Vane Ladies Choir; Mine’s a Shanty; IoM Community Choir; Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band; Simon Fletcher with Jenny Derbyshire and Gareth Moore; John Riley and Friends; The Summer Singers; Crosby Silver Band; Glenfaba Chorale; Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir and the Shenanigans Folk Group.
‘All are very welcome to join us for a thoroughly enjoyable evening’s entertainment, delicious refreshments and a good old chat with friends old and new.’
Up to date information is available on the St Thomas’ website at www.stthomaschurch.im or on Facebook at St Thomas Church of England, Isle of Man or X at @st_isle
